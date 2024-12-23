Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday spoke to the family of the deceased police constable who was found hanging from a tree in Rajnandgaon district on Saturday and said that the victim's family has raised "discrepancies" and has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

"I spoke to the family members today. They said that there were discrepancies... The system has collapsed... All the agencies are under suspicion. The families are demanding a CBI inquiry and it should be done..", Baghel told ANI.

When asked SIT has been constituted in the case, Baghel said, "Who has allegations on their hand if they will investigate then what will be the results. It's an attempt to cover up the matter."

The police constable, identified as Anil Ratnakar was facing a probe in connection with an alleged police recruitment scam. He was posted in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district and placed on duty during the procedure of ongoing police recruitment exercise. His body was found hanging from a tree at Ghorda village.

Earlier on Sunday as well Bhupesh Baghel has raised suspicion on the death and termed it as the fallout of alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive.

In an X post, Baghel asked CM Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure a CBI probe into it.

"The police recruitment scam of Rajnandgaon seems to be a serious matter. What constable Anil Ratnakar wrote on his hand before his death by suicide shows its seriousness. The meaning of 'employees are being framed, officers are being protected. All officers are involved' is clear @vishnudsai ji. Corruption has definitely taken place. Officials also have a role to play," said former CM in a post on X.

"Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai ji should get this scam and murder investigated by CBI," the former CM wrote in another post. (ANI)

