Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 12 (ANI): In joint anti-Naxal operation involving DRG, CRPF, and STF, seven naxalites has been neutralized in the intermittent encounters between the security forces and Naxalites on Thursday.

The bodies of seven uniformed Naxalites have been recovered during the search operation.

A joint anti-Naxal operation involving DRG, CRPF, and STF from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts commenced on December 10, targeting South Abujhmad.

According to Bastar Police, exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites underway since 3 am in the forest of Southern Abujhmad on Dantewada Narayanpur border.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the search operation is still underway, and detailed information will be shared after its conclusion.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the effort security forces operation.

"An anti-Naxal operation was going on in which our security forces succeeded in killing 7 Naxalites. I salute their courage...," he said. (ANI)

