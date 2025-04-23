New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025 within four weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela accepted certain objections of the candidates while rejecting some of them.

"We direct the respondent/consortium to revise the marksheet and to republish/renotify the final list of selected candidates within four weeks from date," the bench said.

It clarified that the consortium should apply the evaluation to each appellant and petitioner and the candidates who might have attempted certain questions under the court's consideration.

The consortium, the court said, should also apply the evaluation to all the candidates to whom certain benefits could be granted in view of the analysis.

The bench, as a result, disposed of the petitions and appeals pointing out certain errors in the common law admission test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire. The appeals were filed by the aspirants and the consortium challenging a single judge's order.

The court on April 9 concluded hearing the lawyers for petitioner aspirants, who appeared in the exam in December 2024, and Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) and reserved its order.

The court heard arguments on the questions which were under challenge in the petitions and is yet to hear pleas challenging the questions of CLAT PG-2025.

CLAT determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all the petitions over the issue to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of CNLUs.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

Several students wanted the cases to be transferred to the Delhi High Court, saying it passed a favourable order for some petitioners by identifying errors in two questions of the CLAT-UG 2025 exam and directing the consortium to revise their results.

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court's single judge bench directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over the errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024 while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge bench said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye" would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium also moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the single judge's decision.

On December 24, 2024, the division bench refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.

