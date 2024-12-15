Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a cultural programme organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited at Sadd Ran Dhordo, where he witnessed various performances showcasing the art and culture of Kutch.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, unveiled a special postal cover themed "Ranotsav," released by the Indian Postal Department.

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect and 'Iron Man' of a united India, on his death anniversary, the Chief Minister remarked that just as Sardar Patel unified the princely states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has followed in his footsteps by fostering the concept of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat." The ongoing Ranotsav, highlighting the culture and tourism of the desert, embodies this vision.

Recalling the challenges faced by Gujarat after its separation from Maharashtra, the Chief Minister noted that the state, once known primarily for its sea, desert, and hills, has undergone remarkable development. Earlier, growth was concentrated in the Vapi to Tapi belt, and progress in areas like electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure was limited. However, with visionary leadership under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on a journey of global-level development.

He highlighted Modi's efforts to rebuild Kutch after the devastating earthquake, turning the calamity into an opportunity that drew attention from across the nation and the world.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the successful water management initiatives that have brought the waters of the Narmada River to Modkooba village at the edge of Kutch. Furthermore, he noted that the largest hybrid renewable energy park, with a capacity of 30 gigawatts, is being established in the desert under the Prime Minister's vision.

Reflecting on the origins of Ranotsav, the Chief Minister stated that in 2005, Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister, initiated the festival with just three days of planning. Today, it has transformed into a global event, turning a barren desert into a thriving tourist destination. Dhordo, the festival's venue, has also been recognised as the "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

The Kutch Ranotsav has significantly boosted Gujarat's tourism industry, becoming a key driver of economic and social development. Millions of visitors have provided a substantial income source for locals, particularly in the handicrafts sector, where traditional artefacts now reach a global market. The craft market has empowered rural women economically. Additionally, the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum, built in memory of the 2001 earthquake victims, has been ranked among the world's three most beautiful museums this year, adding another feather to Gujarat's cap.

Discussing tourism infrastructure, the Chief Minister mentioned the introduction of direct Volvo bus services from Ahmedabad airport to Dhordo, making the white desert more accessible to domestic and international tourists. With steady growth in visitor numbers, over seven lakh tourists visited Kutch last year. The government has also launched Volvo bus services to connect Ranotsav with other scenic destinations such as Mata Madh, Mandvi, Karna Dungar, and Narayan Sarovar.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Ranotsav, blending development and heritage, would continue to serve as a guiding beacon for the state. He reiterated the goal of making Gujarat a leader in tourism as part of Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Developed India 2047."

The cultural programme captivated the Chief Minister and other attendees. Performances included Kachchi Khmeer, a dance drama depicting Kutch's geography, history, and culture, as well as Garbo, narrating the tale of "Vrajwani Ahirani and Dholi." The natika Kachdo Baremas highlighted Kutch's historical landmarks and royal heritage, winning widespread acclaim.

Artists enthralled the audience with vibrant performances of dance, music, and singing that brought Kutch's culture and journey to life. Highlights included a live rendition of "Maru Mann Mor Bani Thanganat Kare" and the devotional "Bhole Nath Shankara," performed on a full moon night, creating a serene atmosphere. The event showcased the richness of Kutch's folk music and arts, leaving a lasting impression on all present. (ANI)

