Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Raipur Vidhan Sabha Sammelan in Dalanwala, Dehradun, on Friday, rallying public support for BJP mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and other councillor candidates.

Addressing the crowd, Dhami expressed confidence that voters' strong backing would set a new record for the BJP in the upcoming civic elections on January 23.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 65 Lakh Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme Today, Will Interact With Beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister praised the unprecedented support from senior citizens, women, and youth, stating that this momentum would lead to a resounding victory for BJP candidates. He urged citizens to vote in large numbers for Thapliyal, emphasising the importance of a "triple engine government" at the center, state, and municipal levels to ensure comprehensive development across Uttarakhand.

Referring to BJP's previous success, Dhami noted that the party won the last mayoral election by 18,000 votes, and he predicted the margin would double this year. "The enthusiasm of the people, even in this winter, assures me of BJP's overwhelming victory," he said.

Also Read | RG Kar Hospital Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Court Verdict Today, Victim's Parents Accuse CBI of Being 'Deliberately Inactive'.

Dhami highlighted significant achievements under BJP governance, including Uttarakhand's top rank in the Sustainable Development Goals as per NITI Aayog and the lowest unemployment rate in years. He also mentioned the successful passage of the Uniform Civil Code, a key 2022 election promise, which is set to be implemented soon.

The Chief Minister spoke about Uttarakhand's rapid progress in sectors like health and education and noted upcoming milestones, such as hosting the 38th National Games in Raipur Assembly constituency. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the games, marking another stride in the state's development.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand had officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. The elections will be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)