Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the two-day 'Saur Kauthig', Uttarakhand's first solar fair, at Rangers Ground, Dehradun, according to a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed grant cheques to the beneficiaries of the PM Suryaghar Yojana, Chief Minister Solar Swarojgar Yojana, and Solar Water Heater Yojana. He also unveiled a solar energy-based mural art installation at the UPCL headquarters, the statement added.

The Chief Minister flagged off a solar van aimed at raising public awareness about solar energy. Over the next hundred days, the van will provide information on various aspects of solar energy. CM Dhami also visited several stalls at the fair to learn about innovative experiments and advancements in solar energy.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami stated that the fair, organised under the Solar Samriddh Uttarakhand Abhiyan, is a significant step towards energy security, environmental protection, and the sustainable development of the state. He added that the fair would educate people about the benefits of solar energy and related schemes, as well as showcase various solar energy products. By adopting solar energy, Uttarakhand can move closer to becoming self-reliant in the energy sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the environmental concerns posed by the limited availability and harmful effects of fossil fuels. In contrast, solar energy is abundant and environmentally friendly. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made nationwide to encourage the use of solar energy through various schemes and initiatives.

The Prime Minister has set a target of generating 100 gigawatts of electricity from solar energy by 2030, along with achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

CM Dhami also noted that the state government is actively promoting solar energy through a new solar energy policy aimed at maximising the installation of solar projects. Solar power plants are being installed on all government buildings across the state. To encourage rooftop solar installations, a 70 per cent subsidy is being provided jointly by the Central and State Governments.

Under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, grants totalling more than Rs90 crore have been distributed to around 11,000 beneficiaries for installing solar power plants. Additionally, subsidies of 30 to 50 per cent are being offered for solar water heaters for domestic and non-domestic use. Through the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, permanent residents of Uttarakhand are being given opportunities for self-employment by setting up solar power plants. The scheme aims to install solar plants with a total capacity of 250 MW by 2026.

The Chief Minister further announced that 365 solar vendors have been recognised for the residential sector in the state, and the system for net metering has been simplified. Solar systems up to 10 kilowatts have been exempted from technical assessments to make adoption easier for the public.

In the past seven months, Uttarakhand has successfully installed more than 23 MW of solar power capacity. CM Dhami expressed optimism that the Solar Kauthig event would further accelerate the development of the solar energy sector in the state, contributing to India's journey towards carbon neutrality. (ANI)

