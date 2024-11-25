New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A Delhi court will on December 4 decide whether to take cognisance of a chargesheet over the drowning deaths at a coaching centre in the national capital.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday deferred the order for a week.

The judge reserved the order on the issue after hearing the submissions of the CBI counsel, who urged the court to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Civil services aspirants -- Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala -- drowned in the flooded basement of the institute at Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 following heavy rains.

The CBI, which claimed there being sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case, chargesheeted the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh, among others.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the CBI submissions, claiming the chargesheet was incomplete.

