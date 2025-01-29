New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) With elections round the corner in Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday challenged former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate.

Dikshit, who is contesting the February 5 polls against Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, wrote a letter inviting Kejriwal to an open debate at the Jantar Mantar between 2 pm and 3 pm on Friday.

In the letter, Dikshit said ever since the Congress announced his nomination, he has been challenging Kejriwal's claims of the works he did as the chief minister and as the MLA from New Delhi.

"I have systematically -- using Delhi government data -- not only questioned but also shown your various claims to be either totally false or huge exaggerations, bordering on being lies.

"I was hoping that as (former) chief minister of Delhi, you would respond to these questions on your own, or in any public appearance or in a debate where we could come together on a common platform," Dikshit said, adding that he challenged Kejriwal for a similar debate many times in the past as well.

"I am inviting you to an open public debate between 2 pm and 3 pm at Jantar Mantar on Friday. I will wait for you to come there and debate out on all that you have been highlighting as achievements," he added.

Cautioning Kejriwal to come prepared with data backing his claims, the Congress leader said, "I shall use your own government's documents to show whether you are right or you are wrong. The only rule in this debate shall be that every point made and every counterpoint made has to be based on factual reliable data, and not on your chimerics."

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

