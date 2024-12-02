Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Following a standoff with police outside the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Monday said that a delegation of the party will visit the violence-hit Sambhal after restrictions are lifted.

"The DCP and other police officials have said that they inform us when the restrictions are lifted. There are restrictions in Sambhal till 10th December. The day the Police will inform us that restrictions have been lifted, a delegation of the Congress party will visit Sambhal," Rai told ANI.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Unhappy With Sister's Inter-Caste Marriage, Brother Kills Woman With Hunting Sickle in Ibrahimpatnam; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.

Congress leader PL Punia said that unfortunately the Congress delegation was being stopped.

"We were going there to meet the people and for restoration of peace. Unfortunately, we are being stopped. We will certainly go there," Punia said.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law After Heated Argument Over Suspected Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

A Congress delegation led by the Ajay Rai was scheduled to visit Sambhal where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.

Earlier today, a scuffle broke out between Uttar Pradesh Police and Congress leaders outside the UP Congress Office in Lucknow after the delegation led by Ajay Rai was prevented from proceeding to Sambhal.

Uttar Pradesh Police also issued a notice to the state Congress president. Through the notice, Rai was informed that "Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, he should cooperate in the public interest and postpone his proposed program so that the order passed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal district, Section 163 BNSS is not violated."

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19 when clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)