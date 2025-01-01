Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao's comments, said that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had "deceived" Dalits by not giving them the Chief Minister's post as promised during the formation of Telangana.

Earlier, in a statement, KT Rama Rao said, "Deception, Destruction, and Distraction are the 3D summary of Congress governance in 2024."

"Deception is done by BRS as before the formation of Telangana, as per the promise KCR don't want to have any power and want it to be given to Dalits. So, not giving CM posts to Dalits is a deception. They also promised 2 lakh jobs and that is also the prime agenda for the formation of Telangana, not fulfilling this is also a Deception," Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

"Second is Destruction, so the Polavaram Project is destruction, they send one and a half lakh crore without expert advice, this is destruction. Third is distraction, At that time Telangana CM was not seen even 10 times in the secretariat as he was staying in the farmhouse, this is called distraction," Kiran Kumar added.

Earlier, KT Rama Rao urged the state government to persuade the central government to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the national capital.

Rao said, "Dr Manmohan Singh was a great economist and is respected across party lines. Our party supported the resolution passed in the Assembly today. We also appreciate the government's move to install a statue of Dr Singh here. However, we remind the Congress government in Telangana that the only Prime Minister who served India honourably and brought in significant reforms was PV Narasimha Rao.

"Unfortunately, he is the only late Prime Minister who does not have a memorial in the national capital. We have demanded that the state government also pass a resolution in the Assembly to honour PV Narasimha Rao and urge the Union government to set up a memorial for him," he added. (ANI)

