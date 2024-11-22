Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to reconsider the proposed elevated flyover construction on AT Road, connecting Baruah Chariali and Bhogdoi Bridge.

In a November 21 dated letter, Gogoi stated, "I am writing to express my deep concern once again regarding the proposed construction of an elevated flyover on AT Road, connecting Baruah Chariali and Bhogdoi Bridge. I previously raised this issue in my letter dated September 9, 2024, and I feel it is essential to reiterate these concerns due to the significant impact this project will have on the local community."

He explained that the construction of the flyover on AT Road would displace shopkeepers in the area, resulting in the loss of their primary source of income.

"The specific stretch of AT Road where the flyover is proposed encompasses a traditional wholesale and retail market that has long been an essential economic hub. This market supports the livelihoods of hundreds of shopkeepers who have contributed significantly to the local economy. Constructing a flyover here would inevitably lead to the displacement of these shopkeepers, resulting in the loss of their business premises and, consequently, their primary source of income," he wrote in the letter.

Gogoi emphasized that while he was not opposed to development or infrastructure projects, such initiatives should not come at the expense of citizens' well-being.

He further pointed out that the Assam government had completely disregarded repeated protests by the people of Jorhat regarding the flyover.

"While I am not opposed to development or infrastructural projects, I believe such initiatives should not come at the expense of our citizens' well-being and livelihoods. The concerns raised by the residents of Digholi Pukhuri were acknowledged by the government, yet the repeated protests by the people of Jorhat regarding this flyover have been completely disregarded," the letter read.

Gogoi urged Chief Minister Sarma to pause the project and reassess its design in consultation with community stakeholders, to meet infrastructure goals without displacing the local business community.

"I urge the government to pause this project and allow for a reassessment of its design in consultation with community stakeholders. This will enable a solution that meets infrastructural goals without displacing the local business community or causing undue hardship," Gogoi concluded in the letter. (ANI)

