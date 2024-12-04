New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "refusal by several banks to issue agricultural loans to their customers in urban areas."

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Vasanth said.

Also Read | Pune Road Rage: Motorcyclist Dragged On Audi's Bonnet for 3 KM in Maharashtra's Bijlinagar Area; Car Driver Among 3 Held (Watch Video).

"Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I wish to raise a crucial issue that affects the livelihood of farmers in our metro cities. It has come to our attention that several banks are refusing to issue agricultural loans to their customers in urban areas. This is an unfair practice that undermines the efforts of farmers, who despite living in metro cities, rely on agriculture for their income. Agriculture is not limited to rural areas alone; many farmers in urban regions are equally dependent on loans to sustain their farms and contribute to the nation's food security," he added.

He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct all banks to provide agricultural loans to eligible customers in metro cities without discrimination.

Also Read | Earthquake in Telangana: Tremors Felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli Districts After Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Mulugu.

"It is essential that all farmers, irrespective of their location, have equal access to financial support. We request the government to address this issue and ensure that such unfair practices are eradicated, allowing farmers to thrive and contribute to our economy," he said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)