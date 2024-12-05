New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress will hold a Lok Sabha MPs meeting at 10:15 am on Thursday at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament.

The meeting will be held to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house after the proceedings for both houses resumed on Monday. The Parliament proceeding was stalled for the first week of the Winter Session due to protest by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

According to sources, Congress is also likely to come up with the unique type of protest over the issue of Adani indictment.

Congress MPs along with their INDIA bloc partners have been staging protest, near Makar Dwar on the premises of the Parliament for the last two days.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Secretariat members of the House to not hold protests or demonstrations in front of the gates of Parliament as it causes serious hindrances to the movement of Members to the Parliament Chambers during the sittings of the House.

Meanwhile, Congress MP has moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the stopping of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by police at the Gazipur border in Ghaziabad while he was on his way to violence-hit Sambhal.

In his notice, Gogoi stated that by preventing LoP Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, the government "disregarded" the right of opposition to hold the government responsible.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, was prevented from visiting Sambhal yesterday to assess the ground realities of the recent regional tensions. The objective of the visit was to promote peace and harmony. This unprecedented and undemocratic move by the government is a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of parliamentary oversight and the rights of the opposition to hold the government accountable," Gogoi said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, was stopped by the police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to proceed to Sambhal.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey was prompted by a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

