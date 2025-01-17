Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): In an interaction with journalists, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Friday highlighted the Modi government's efforts to preserve the sanctity and core principles of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing allegations from the Congress party, Singh accused them of misinforming the public about constitutional safeguards under the BJP government.

He began by drawing comparisons between the constitutional practices of the Congress governments and those under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Singh alleged, "The Congress, during its decades in power, misused Article 356 nearly 88 times to dismiss or protect state governments, often to promote dynastic politics."

He pointed to instances from the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accusing her of amending the Constitution for personal and political advantage.

"Whether it was ensuring the Prime Minister's office was above judicial scrutiny or postponing Lok Sabha elections, the Congress blatantly violated constitutional norms to suit its needs," Singh said.

Jitendra Singh underscored key constitutional amendments introduced by the Modi government to promote equity and justice, including the historic 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies which were done through construction amendments.

He questioned why the Congress failed to implement such measures despite decades in power.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive policies, Singh said, "Unlike Congress, which kept the poor underprivileged for its vote bank politics, this government has empowered marginalized communities. Be it through social justice reforms, economic empowerment programs, or global startup initiatives, India today stands third globally in start-ups under Modi's vision."

Highlighting BJP's efforts to honor BR Ambedkar's legacy, Singh accused Congress of side-lining Ambedkar during his lifetime and even after his death.

"The Congress ensured Dr Ambedkar lost elections and didn't give him the respect he deserved. It was Prime Minister Modi who initiated the 'Panch Teerth' to commemorate Ambedkar's life and contributions, creating the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi as a mark of respect," he said.

He contrasted this with the Congress party's focus on glorifying members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging that efforts were underway to position even Rahul Gandhi for similar recognition.

Responding to questions about BJP's electoral strategies in Himachal Pradesh, Singh emphasized the party's consultative decision-making process.

"The BJP works in accordance with its internal Constitution, taking collective decisions that may take some time but are democratic. This is unlike Congress, which relies on a high command culture," he asserted. (ANI)

