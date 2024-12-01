Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) An FIR was registered after a 33-year-old man from Thane district lost Rs 10.08 lakh in an online fraud after he was threatened with a "money laundering" case, police said on Sunday.

The victim's ordeal began in November when he received a call on his WhatsApp number from a person who identified himself as Donald. Subsequently, another caller rang up the victim claiming he was a Customs officer at the Delhi airport.

The fake customs officer told the victim that Donald didn't have the necessary documents to enter India and threatened to file a money laundering case, an official said.

"The victim was coerced into transferring Rs 10.08 lakh to multiple bank accounts provided by fraudsters," he said.

As demands for money didn't stop, the victim lodged a complaint on November 29 at the Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

