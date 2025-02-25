Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 and Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 on Tuesday. The event aims to promote sustainability, innovation, and investment opportunities, especially in the north-eastern region of India.

Delegates from across India and several foreign countries arrived in Guwahati to be part of this summit. Emad Agie, delegate from Sweden and Head of Technology Innovation and Sustainability at Bootes Impex Ltd, expressed his admiration for the event.

He said, "We are actually very impressed about this event, and that's why we have also booth here and we are going to have a dialogue and see how we can do the net zero. We are actually working for the first net zero construction company in India, and this event will just give us a boost and understanding on how we can achieve this one together with the people here in Assam who are open-minded and of course they think out of the box. Doing this event, improving the life of people, the environment, and of course the SDGs, and we hope that we will do our own, our all best to support this initiative. Having Honourable Prime Minister here, Mr. Narendra Modi, is just a sign that he supports such initiatives and, and I believe he is a smart and visionary person who believes in a better world for our future generation."

Nicole Agie, International Business Development Manager at Bootes Impex Ltd, also emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "It's the first net zero company in India, and I believe that this event is a sign and it's a great opportunity to bring together companies and people that are like-minded, that have a goal that we're all working towards and solving the pressing issues of climate change and all the carbon emissions. I believe that this event is the start of a new future together. I believe that having the Honourable Prime Minister here, like Imad said, it's a sign. It's the first step, and having him on board with us in this journey and being a supporter is just a miracle."

A delegate from Singapore also shared support for Tata Electronics, stating their presence is due to the invitation from Tata.

"We are here, under the invitation of Tata Electronics, because Tata is our customer. We are here to show the support to Tata and also to see what Advantage Assam offers for future investments," they noted.

Sarish Kumar, Director General of Penta Police Foundation from Tamil Nadu, praised the summit's focus on Assam as the gateway to the Northeast. "We are so honoured to see such kind of a summit which is the need of the hour as of today. Especially, we are seeing that Assam is the gateway for the northeast part of our country, and we are so thrilled to see the messages from our Honourable Prime Minister. He himself has come to this. It's a great initiative, I feel, and I am sure that youths of this part of the country will gain from and there will be a lot of takeaways from this particular event. I wish all the best and great congrats to our Honourable CM as well."

Advantage Assam 2.0 is being held in Guwahati on February 25-26. This event marks the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam, highlighting the state's geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination. Assam is strategically located in the northeastern region of India, serving as a gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia. The state is renowned for its lush tea gardens and petroleum resources and is now diversifying into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology. (ANI)

