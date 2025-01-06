New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A cab driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife, over suspicions of infidelity, and concealing her body inside a bed box at their house in south west Delhi, police said.

Police said they received information on Friday regarding the murder of a woman. Upon reaching the spot a decomposed body of a woman, identified as Deepa, was found stuffed inside the bed box.

According to police, she was married the accused Dhanraj five years ago and the couple lived at their rented residence in Dwarka's Dabri area.

Following the murder, Deepa's father, Ashok Chauhan lodged a complaint alleging that his son-in-law killed his daughter, the police added.

They said multiple teams were formed to arrest the accused and based on a tip-off Dhanraj was arrested near Karnal bypass on Monday, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation the accused revealed that he had a suspicion that his wife had an affair with someone from her workplace, the officer said.

The officer said that Dhanraj confessed to the crime and further investigation is underway.

The couple's two-year-old child lives with Deepa's maternal uncle, he added.

