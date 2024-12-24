New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday refused to pass order on Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer's regular bail application in a terror funding case.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed an application filed by the accused seeking to pronounce order on the bail application.

The judge said at the present stage he could only decide the miscellaneous application and not the regular bail plea.

