New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): An alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang who was involved in double murder in Delhi's Subhash Place area in 2014, was arrested from Sonepat in Haryana, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raghu alias Amarjeet (35), a proclaimed offender (PO) in the case, they said.

Amarjeet, resident of Murthal's Hassanpur village in Sonepat, was absconding court proceedings in the double murder gang war shootout case of Police Station Subhash Place, police said.

Police got a tip-off that Amarjeet, an active sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang, could be traced in Sonepat.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch laid a trap near a wineshop at Hassanpur, Sonepat and apprehended him.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the present case and several other cases of Police station Murthal, Sonepat and thus was arrested vide 41.1C and produced before the court concerned, police said.

According to police, on August 24, 2014, residents of one of the posh localities of the Delhi, Subhash Place got chills with the sensational double murder in a gangwar between Neeraj Bawania Gang and Neetu Dabodia wherein multiple rounds were fired from both sides.

A case u/s 302/307/120B/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act was registered and shooters Raghu alias Amarjeet, Parvesh Mann, Naveen, Naveen Sehrawat, Pradeep alias Kitty, Pankaj, Monu, Ashok and Sunny were arrested for their involvement in the said incident.

Amarjeet evaded the court proceedings and Rohini Court declared him proclaimed offender in February 2019 for evading court proceedings in the case.

He didn't refrain from criminal activities and was again found involved in cases of attempt to murder etc., in Delhi NCR, police said.

As per directions of Senior Officers, activities of gang members especially shooters of active gangs in Delhi-NCR were being monitored continuously. The team of NR-II, zeroed down gang members who had criminal involvement in firing incidents and are still active in the field of crime and put them under surveillance, police said.

Amarjeet disclosed that he studied up to tenth class and started working as a farmer with his family members. In the year 2009, he committed his first murder due to an old enmity in his native village, Hassanpur.

He got arrested and was lodged in Sonepat Jail where he met Naveen alias Bali and other members of Neeraj Bawania Gang and joined hands with them.

Amarjeet came out of the jail in 2013 and worked in tandem with famous gang members of Neeraj Bawania Gang and got involved in several murders, attempt to murder, dacoity, carjacking, robbery, burglary and under the Arms Act.

He is still an active gangster who also has recent criminal history in cases of Police Station Murthal, Sonepat, police added. (ANI)

