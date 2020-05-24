India News | Delhi L-G Suspends Officer for Making Incorrect Reference to Sikkim in Ad

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday said that a senior officer of the Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an advertisement, which disrespects the territorial integrity of India.

"A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries," Baijal tweeted.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

He said that direction has also been given to withdraw the offensive advertisement.

"Zero tolerance for such gross misconduct! Direction has also been given immediately to withdraw the offensive advertisement," he said in another tweet.

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the act and said: "Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. The advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned."

In an advertisement in a recent newspaper for the recruitment of volunteers for the Civil Defense Corps, Sikkim had been clubbed with neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)