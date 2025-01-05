New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 17-year-old, minor accused in connection with the recent murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Timarpur area of the national capital.

According to the police, the accused and the deceased had a heated argument, which led to the stabbing.

The police had further recovered a blood-stained knife and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

Following his apprehension, the accused was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to an observation home. The police are continuing their investigation into the case. (ANI)

