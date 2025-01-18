New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms has been prohibited over the national capital in view of Republic Day celebrations, a Delhi Police statement read.

The restriction, which came in effect on January 18, will remain in force until February 1, according to an order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Son by Administering Heavy Dose of Sleeping Pills, Survives Suicide Bid; Blames Moneylenders for Harassment.

The order said that criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to public safety, dignitaries and vital installations by using such aerial platforms.

The use of platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloon, quadcopters, have been prohibited, the order read. It also prohibits para-jumping from aircraft.

Also Read | Rajouri Deaths: Amit Shah Orders To Constitute Inter-Ministerial Team To Probe Mysterious Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," it said. PTI BM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)