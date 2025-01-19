New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics team of the South-West District apprehended one supplier and seized one van along with a consignment of illicit liquor, including Desi and English whiskey.

The accused has been identified as Sagar @Monti, a resident of Ratiram Bag, Village Palam, New Delhi. He was caught while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of illicit liquor into Delhi from Haryana while one of the main accused Amit Palamia has escaped from the spot.

The action was taken after the police received the secret information that a notorious liquor supplier, Amit Palamia is attempting to transport illicit liquor into Delhi. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap near the Green Orchid Farm on the Dwarka Expressway, where they intercepted a van.

According to the police, both the vehicles belong to Amit Palamia.

The team signalled the van to stop, but the driver recklessly continued, colliding with the police vehicle and breaking through the trap/naka, speeding towards Dwarka. The team chased and instructed him to stop again, but he did not comply. Another vehicle also followed the van during the chase.

When the team tried to stop the van, the driver deliberately rammed it and tried to challenge police. Despite this, the team managed to control the van. Meanwhile, UP-registered black vehicle approached from behind, ignored signals to stop, hit the police vehicle, and fled the scene.

During the search of the van, a large number of illicit liquor cartons were found in the rear of the van. The van contained various brands of illicit liquor labelled "For Sale in Haryana Only." This included 50 cartons of Fresh Motta Orange Masaledar (each containing 50 quarters of 180 ml), and 10 cartons of English Whisky, with 48 quarters of 180 ml of Double Blue Deluxe Branded Whisky, also labelled "For Sale in Haryana Only."

Upon interrogation, he disclosed that the liquor was purchased from shops in Haryana and was being supplied to local bootleggers in different parts of Delhi for resale to earn substantial profits. He allegedly worked for Amit Palamia and had received instructions from him to supply it to various parts of Delhi.

Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the Delhi Excise Act at Kapashera police station and the illicit liquor was taken into police custody through a seizure memo. The van used by the accused for transporting the liquor was also seized in the case. Further efforts are being made to nab the driver of the black vehicle. (ANI)

