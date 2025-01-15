New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, 48 people have been arrested under the Delhi Excise Act and 12,000 bottles of liquor were seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

Joint CP Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain told ANI, "... According to Election Commission's directive, Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy... Our prime challenges are action against bootleggers, illegal firearms, depositing licensed weapons, and proper execution of NBWs (non-bailable warrants)... Since the MCC has come into force, we have registered 46 cases under the Delhi Excise Act, in which 48 people have been arrested, and 12,000 bottles of liquor have been seized."

Jain said that, last week Delhi Police registered 11 cases of illegal firearms in which 12 people were arrested, and 8 country-made pistols and 11 knives were recovered. "20 cases were registered under misuse of drugs and 22.8 kg of weed and 800 grams of heroin were recovered," he added.

"More than 500 habitual offenders have been detained in preventive action. More than 1000 people have been arrested for drinking alcohol in public places and creating a public nuisance after drinking alcohol," he added.

"Preventive action has been taken against about 1100 people by verifying them under the Delhi Police Act. More than 1,070 suspicious vehicles were seized in a week," the officer added. "To ensure free and fair elections, 21 CAPF companies have been asked to do picketing on the interstate border and patrol sensitive constituencies..."

To keep a check on social media ahead of the assembly polls, the officer said, "The Election Commission has detailed guidelines regarding social media monitoring. Returning Officers and District Election Officers also have social media monitoring teams that keep an eye on electronic media, print media and social media so that action can be taken on any fake news being spread...," the officer said.

Delhi goes to polling on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

