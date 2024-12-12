Today, December 12, the Congress party released its first list of 21 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections in 2025. The grand old party has fielded Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav from Badli, Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar. The Congress and AAP were earlier discussing the idea of holding a pre-poll alliance, but top leaders of both parties, including Arvind Kejriwal and Devendra Yadav, openly said that they would contest the Delhi polls alone and there would be no tie-up. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leaders Discuss Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, May Release List of 21 Nominees on December 13.

Congress Releases First List for Delhi Polls

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly 👇 pic.twitter.com/LbaV5X7YgE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2024

