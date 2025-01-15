New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot submitted his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Bijwasan constituency on Wednesday.

Gahlot who served as a minister in the AAP government had joined the BJP in November last year.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of star campaigners who will play a key role in the party's election campaign. The list features prominent party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Notable campaigners include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sardar Hardeep Singh Puri, and Giriraj Singh. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Nayab Singh Saini are also part of the campaign.

Other party leaders who have been named include Virendra Sachdeva, Baijayant Jay Panda, Atul Garg, Dr. Akla Gurjar, Harsh Malhotra, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Prem Chand Bairwa, Samrat Chaudhary, Dr. Harshvardhan, Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

The BJP also announced its first list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled for February. Among the candidates are National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan, and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Parvesh Verma will contest the New Delhi Assembly seat against Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8.

As the election date approaches, the contest has heated up, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party all vying for victory.

In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, while BJP secured just 8 seats. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent polls, failing to secure any seats.(ANI)

