New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The number of injured workers has increased to six in a fire incident at a factory in the Najafgarh area of the national capital, said officials on Saturday.

Earlier, the number of injured workers was four.

The injured workers have been identified as Shivam (23), Amit (35), Amit Singh (26), Chandan (22), Jaipal (40), and Vasudev (50). they have been shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

According to the Delhi Police, the reason ascertained for the fire was a gas cylinder blast.

The Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) received a call regarding a gas cylinder blast at a factory located in the Nangli Industrial Area, Nangli Sakrawati.

Acting swiftly, the police and fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site.

At the time of the incident, staff were baking biscuits on the ground floor, using gas cylinders in the oven. Preliminary reports suggest that a burst in one of the gas cylinder pipes triggered the blast.

As soon as information about the fire was received, a team of ten fire tenders was sent to the spot. Fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire and the situation is under control.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

