New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to eligible senior citizens under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. The launch event marked the distribution of Ayushman Vay Vandana cards, which aim to provide healthcare benefits to citizens aged 70 and above.

While speaking to ANI, at the launch, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addressed the gathering. He said, "The BJP and NDA do what they say... No matter whether you have the card or not, if you are 70 years of age or above, you can show your Aadhaar card and get medical treatment"

Also Read | Growing Jobs for Women: India Sees 92% Surge in Job Applications for Enterprise Roles in 2025, Apna Platform Sees Record-Breaking 1.81 Crore Applications.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also spoke at the event, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to the people of Delhi.

"The country's Prime Minister, PM Modi, had told the people of Delhi that all people above 70 years of age will definitely get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat, and whatever PM Modi says, it definitely gets fulfilled. Today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is going to register all the people above 70 years of age, and it is a very good thing for the people of Delhi that all the people above 70 years of age will get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh without any condition." Upadhyay said.

Also Read | Sextortion in Bengaluru: Fraudster Posing As Female Doctor From Delhi Extorts INR 5.5 Lakh From Man Using Morphed Video After Sending Facebook Friend Request, Case Registered.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra described the initiative as a "wonderful day" for the city.

"It is a wonderful day. Every senior citizen above 70 years of age, irrespective of their community, will get the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme, everyone will get free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, in which Rs 5 lakh will be given at the state level and Rs 5 lakh at the central government level...The people of Delhi could have got the benefit of such schemes earlier also, but the previous governments stopped all this." Mishra added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "The Prime Minister had announced this (Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana) during the Lok Sabha elections. People of every section, everyone will get free treatment of 10 lakhs without any discrimination. The Prime Minister had announced free treatment of 5 lakhs under the Vay Vandan Yojana, but the Delhi Government, taking inspiration from him (PM Modi), under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has increased this amount to 10 lakhs... This will bring revolutionary changes in the health services of Delhi and the health expenditure of the citizens of Delhi."

BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal also spoke at the launch.

"It is an important day when the people of Delhi will get this gift as promised by PM Modi. They had to wait for 10 years for this gift," Khandelwal told ANI.

In her remarks, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj praised the scheme, saying, "This is called 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'...I want to thank PM Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh for implementing the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana here (in Delhi). Today, 90 cards will be distributed. The elderly above 70 years of age will now get free medical treatment worth Rs 10 lakhs."

PM Modi had in October last year announced the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card offers a free health cover of Rs 5 lakh to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their socio-economic status. Senior citizens aged 70 years and above, who are already covered under the AB PM-JAY scheme, receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves.

Senior citizens, who are already availing benefits of various government schemes including Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have to choose between their existing scheme or can opt for AB PM-JAY. Additionally, persons covered by private health insurance coverage or members of the Employees' State Insurance scheme are eligible to benefit from AB PM-JAY. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)