New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Two people were killed and one injured after the bike they were riding collided with a truck in New Delhi's Mahadev Chowk on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Subhash and 20-year-old Sanjay, both residents of Delhi's Kirari. Akash, 18, is under treatment and unable to speak due to injuries.

As per the police, Akash is a class 10 dropout, and Sanjay is a student of BA 2nd year. While Subhash is working in a private company.

As per the police, the incident happened when the three were returning from Murthal on a bike that collided with a truck at Mahadev Chowk.

After receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to MV Hospital, and the accidental bike was found lying at the spot.

The police have filed a case under section 281/125(a)/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are checking CCTV cameras of the route to identify the truck.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

