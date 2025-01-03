New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Dense fog engulfed the national capital as cold waves gripped the city on Friday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Friday. The air quality in the national capital has deteriorated from 'poor' to 'very poor'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 348 in Delhi today at 6 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Meanwhile, as the temperature dips, homeless people in the city increasingly rely on night shelters.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

On Friday, North Indian states continued to face harsh winter conditions. Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature is recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 3.30 am. The local administrations have set up temporary shelter homes for the homeless people. UP's Aligarh people were seen taking refuge in one of these shelters.

In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, airline carrier Indigo on Thursday issued a travel advisory for its flight operations in Srinagar as the region was experiencing snowfall impacting flight schedules.

"We wish the snowfall could take a brief pause, allowing us to ensure smooth travels for you once again. Stay warm and stay informed," the airlines stated.

In Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, the temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am today.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the winter shelter homes set up near Gandhinagar Railway Station here on Thursday night to take stock of the arrangements.

The Chief Minister was seen interacting with the homeless people and distributing blankets to them.

Bhajanlal Sharma said that "good arrangements" are made in the night shelter homes.

"No one should face any problem, I have mentioned this to all of you. Also through 'Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendra' all our people are helping. Our municipality has built night shelter homes and they have made very good arrangements. No one must face any problem," Sharma told reporters after taking stock of the arrangements in the night shelters. (ANI)

