India News | DMK Allies to Boycott R-Day Event Hosted by TN Guv

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Allies of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu--Congress, the Left parties and the VCK on Thursday announced boycotting the 'At Home' reception organised by State Governor R N Ravi on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, alleging he was acting against the interests of the people of the state.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said that ever since his appointment as Governor, Ravi "has been functioning against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and the elected government."

"Because of his actions, Vice Chancellors could not be appointed to universities. He is delaying, without approving Assembly bills that have been adopted unanimously," he said in a post on 'X.'

Protesting against these, the Congress MLAs will boycott the 'At Home' reception and the tea party hosted at the Raj Bhavan, the state Congress chief, also a legislator, added.

The state units of the CPI(M) and CPI, and Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also announced boycotting the event, alleging Ravi was not discharging his duties as a Governor.

The DMK allies, including MDMK, had boycotted the event last year too.

Ravi and the ruling DMK have been at loggerheads over a number of issues in the state, including NEET. The ruling bloc constituents have also been highly critical of Ravi on a number of issues.

