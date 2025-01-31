New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday stepped up her attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his claims on Yamuna water and stated that he is resorting to a "shameful lie" because he is sensing his defeat in the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Swaraj urged the AAP chief not to "sacrifice" the people of Delhi for his political interests.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "... It seems that Arvind Kejriwal is seeing defeat in the upcoming elections and that is why he is resorting to such a shameful lie... What Arvind Kejriwal is saying is untrue. The Haryana government has not released any kind of poisonous substance into the Yamuna river... I would request Arvind Kejriwal not to sacrifice the people of Delhi for his political interests..."

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal made allegations that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital.

Earlier today, Kejriwal met the Election Commission of India along with Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after the ECI issued a notice to him, asking him to provide proof of his allegations.

However, Arvind Kejriwal now has stated that the poisonous water that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "... I want to give this good news to the people of Delhi that your struggle has borne fruit. On January 15, the quantity of ammonia was 3.2 PPM, and gradually it was increased to 7 PPM. When I and the people of Delhi raised our voice, it came down from 7 to 2.1 PPM... If we had not raised the issue, had we not struggled, then today 1 crore people of Delhi would not have gotten water... This was a conspiracy to defame us."

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

