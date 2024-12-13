New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A high-level joint apex board meeting chaired by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and co-chaired by Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar today discussed key aerospace projects undertaken by the premiere research agency for the force.

The meeting was held to review the status of the design and development of various projects of the Indian Air Force, DRDO officials said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the two organisations and important discussions were held on the status of key aerospace projects, the officials said.

In a post on X, DRDO said that the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, DGAQA, CEMILAC and DRDO.

"A high level Joint Apex Board meeting chaired by SecyDDR&D and Chairman DRDO and co-chaired by VCAS was held at DRDO HQ to review the status of D&D of various projects of IAF," DRDO said. (ANI)

