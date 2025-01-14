Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 20 kilograms of poppy from him in Jammu city, officials said.

A police team intercepted a person in the Greater Kailash area and found 20 kilograms of poppy concealed in a bag, they added.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered against him, they said.

Identified as Sunny Gupta of Bari Brahmana, the accused was involved in the illegal trade of selling and purchasing narcotics to gain illegitimate and undue profit, the officials said.

