India News | Earthquake Tremors Felt in Karnataka, Jharkhand Today

Jharkhand/Karnataka [India], June 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Karnataka on Friday morning while another with a magnitude of 4.7 was felt in Jharkhand.

The tremors were felt in Hampi (Karnataka) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the aftershocks were felt at 6:55 am in both the places today. (ANI)

