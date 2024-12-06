Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Thursday expressed happiness over formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra and said Devendra Fadnavis is "a great asset" for the party.

"I am delighted that the BJP has received a big mandate. I am delighted that when last time Devendra Fadnavis was elected leader, I too went there as an observer," Avinash Rai Khanna told ANI.

"He has become Chief Minister. He is a great asset for the party."

He said a new chapter has started in development journey of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Maharashtra assembly election witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance.

The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

The BJP leader further expressed his concern over the situation in Bangladesh.

He said the country's main minority community has a huge contribution to the GDP of Bangladesh.

"Very good businessmen work there; some fundamentalists (Kattarpanthi) do not understand that, so I think it is a misfortune for Bangladesh," Khanna said. (ANI)

