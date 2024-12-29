By Sajan Tiwari

Khanauri (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Khanauri Kisan Morcha, internal security arrangements have been intensified to protect protesting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, following the Supreme Court's directive for the Punjab government to provide medical aid before December 31.

Sukhjeet Singh Hardojhande, a farmer leader and security in-charge at Khanauri Kisan Morcha, said, "Dellewal ji has a strong feeling that the Punjab government can try to break hunger strike and provide medical aid as per direction of the Supreme court. We have intensified the security arrangements at Khanauri Kisan Morcha".

"An extra security layer will be deployed and multiple checkpoints will be made. Our intelligence says that Central and State agencies can infiltrate inside Morcha at Khanauri Border to provide medical aid and break the hunger strike of Dallewal ji, We will try to stop them non-violently for that more than five thousand volunteers are reaching Khanauri Border", further Sukhjeet Singh Hardojhande told to ANI.

Another prominent leader at Khanauri Kisan Morcha Abhimanyu Kohar said we are appealing to all farmers from across the nation to reach Khanauri Kisan Morcha to support Dallewal ji, if any government tries to detain our leaders they have to go through the dead bodies of farmers. Now decision has to be made by the Constitutional Agency if they want to go through the dead bodies of farmers.

"I want to ask the Supreme Court why don't you direct the Central Government so far to fulfil farmers demand. Now not only parliamentary committee recommendations have been in favour of the MSP legal guarantee but also Supreme Court committee recommendations also said the MSP legal guarantee is essential. Even though the Central Government doesn't follow the recommendations of Parliamentary committees and the Supreme Court's committee. So the Supreme Court should direct to the Central Government instead of farmers", Kohar told to ANI.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the past 34 days at Khanauri Kisan Morcha, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops. (ANI)

