Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): Tarsem Singh, father of Independent MP and 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh criticised the imposition of Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) on his son, calling it a 'conspiracy' to stop the jailed MP's family from launching a political party.

Speaking to ANI about the UAPA charge, the father said on Thursday, "Now when the imposition of NSA on him comes to an end, they already imposed UAPA. Now when we are planning to launch a political party, it is a conspiracy to stop us. Bhagwant Mann's anti-Sikh mindset is being exposed. Without any proof or investigation, such things are being done to defame Amritpal."

Earlier today, Faridkot Police Superintendent confirmed that UAPA had been invoked against the jailed MP.

"The UAP Act was extended on the basis of the facts after the investigation of the case of Gurpreet Hari murder. It also includes the name of Arsh Dalla (also known as Arshdeep Singh Gill) who is a designated terrorist by the government. We cannot speak further on the action being taken, the investigation is ongoing," SP Jasmeet Singh told ANI.

Tarsem Singh also spoke about invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against his son, saying that was done due to 'political fear.'

"The people are already aware that NSA has been previously imposed on him and that was because of political fear. They know that the people of Punjab are extremely supportive of Amritpal and so they fear their seats," Singh told ANI.

Tarsem Singh, the father of Amritpal Singh is going to launch a political party on January 14.

"The party will be launched on January 14 in Sri Muktsar Sahib on the occasion of Maghi. A working committee will be announced which will decide on the party constitution and other things," Singh told ANI on January 3.

Singh had also alleged on January 7 that his whole family had been placed under house arrest by Punjab police.

According to him, the action was initiated after authorities received information suggesting his involvement in a protest organised by Quami Insaaf Morcha. Police personnel were reportedly deployed outside his residence, restricting the movement of all household members.

"Police have been deployed here, and I have been told that I have been placed under house arrest. On asking the police the reason behind it, I was told that this was done based on the information that I was going to take part in a protest by Quami Insaaf Morcha," he told ANI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arun Sharma said, "To ensure law and order stability, police have been deployed as per orders from senior officers. Family members of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who reportedly joined the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest today, have all been placed under house arrest." (ANI)

