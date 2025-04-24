Jodhpur, Apr 24 (PTI) Pakistani refugees residing here have appealed to the Centre, which has ordered all Pakistani nationals to return as part of its diplomatic counteroffensive against the Pahalgam terror attack, to issue instructions to exempt them from the order.

The order has caused fear and confusion among the refugees fleeing persecution from the neighbouring nation, a majority of who reside in western Rajasthan in makeshift settlements.

Twenty-six men, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

India has announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, saying cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack were "brought out" in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES) and any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave the country.

Since many of them are yet to get citizenship, the refugees fear they may be forced to return to Pakistan.

Hindu Singh Sodha, president of the Seemant Lok Sangathan, which works for the welfare and rehabilitation of Pakistani refugees in India, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government to issue "clear and positive instructions" to the state authorities on the matter.

The order should not apply to refugees coming to India to escape persecution in Pakistan.

Both the central and state governments, owing to India's "positive policy", have been accepting people facing religious persecution since the Partition, Sodha said in the letter.

"Because of this inclusive policy, the Government of India has not only allowed these people to stay but has also made special provisions to grant them citizenship, recognising them as part of the nation and protecting them from becoming victims of religious extremism," the letter said.

Many of these displaced families are living in in makeshift settlements in Chokha, Sundar Balaji, Gangana, Kali Beri, Mandore, etc, in Jodhpur.

