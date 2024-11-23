Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde demanded an apology from Congress leaders and issued a court notice to them, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticised him, suggesting that Tawde should instead file a case against BJP's "former ally," the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA).

Dubey stated that while it is Tawde's right to file a defamation case against Congress leaders, he should also consider filing a case against BVA leaders Hitendra Thakur and Jagdish Thakur.

"If he wants to press defamation charges against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, he can do so as per the law... it will go to court. But if he truly wants to file a case, it should be against Hitendra Thakur and Jagdish Thakur of BVA, who were your former allies," Dubey said in a self-recorded video.

Dubey further alleged that the controversy surrounding the 'cash-for-votes' scandal in Maharashtra arose only after BVA leaders accused Tawde of distributing money.

"On November 19, when allegations of cash distribution were made against Vinod Tawde, we saw on television that two Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leaders accused Tawde of distributing money at a hotel. Following this, Congress leaders and MVA leaders commented on these allegations," Dubey said.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Supriya Shrinate of attempting to defame him and his party.

"Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that I was caught red-handed distributing Rs 5 crore to voters. They made all kinds of dramatic statements," Tawde told ANI.

"They only aimed to defame me and my party. I am deeply hurt. I come from a regular middle-class family and have been in politics for 40 years, but I have never done anything of this nature," he added.

Tawde further stated that the Congress leaders "deliberately spread falsehoods" to tarnish his image, prompting him to issue a court notice demanding a public apology.

"They deliberately shared this untruth with the media and the public. Hence, I have issued a court notice to them, asking them to apologise publicly or face legal action," he said.

On November 19, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers caused a commotion outside a hotel in the Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar district, Maharashtra, accusing the BJP of "distributing money." Tawde had dismissed these allegations on the same day. (ANI)

