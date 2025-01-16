Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a godown, where vehicles and spare parts of an automobile company were kept, in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township shortly after midnight on Thursday, civic official saids.

No person was injured, they said, adding that six four-wheelers were destroyed in the incident.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 3 Working in Bollywood Actor's House Following Attack on Him at His Residence in Mumbai.

A person reported at 12.26 am about the blaze at the godown located in Nagaon gram panchayat, Dahisar Mori, in Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After receiving the alert, police and fire brigade teams from various locations rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The blaze was brought under control after a two-hour operation, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)