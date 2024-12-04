Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse located near Char Darwaza in Jaipur on Wednesday night, police said.

On information, seven fire engines reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. No loss of life is reported.

Detailing about the incident Head Constable Harman Singh Gurjar said, "We received information about the fire at 6 pm. As soon as the information was received, 7 fire engines reached the spot. The fire is under control... There is no loss of life... "

More details awaited. (ANI)

