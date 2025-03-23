Kheda, March 23: A massive fire broke out at a paper mill in Varsola village, near Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, on Sunday, engulfing large bundles of paper stored at the site.Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders and officials rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

"We received information about a fire at a paper factory in Varsola village, about 12 km from Nadiad. We immediately reached the spot with two teams. On arrival, we found the fire was severe, so we called for additional fire tenders from Ahmedabad and Kheda," said Nadiad Chief Fire Superintendent Dixit Patel. Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Gujarat's Ankleshwar Area, Over 10 Fire Tenders Present To Control Fire (Watch Video).

Fire at Paper Mill in Gujarat

#WATCH | Kheda, Gujarat: A fire broke out at a paper mill located in Varsola. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WRVNJQeadl — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2025

He said that the cause of the fire was not clear. "At least 10 fire tenders are currently deployed at the site, and no casualties have been reported," he added. Further details are awaited. Earlier, a fire broke out at a paper mill's waste godown in Kabola village, Aravalli district, on March 18.

