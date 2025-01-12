Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a private firm in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune on Sunday night, officials said.

On information, a team from the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department reached the spot with and efforts to douse the fire are underway. A total of 15-20 firefighting vehicles are at the spot.

Fire department official Rushikant Chipade said, "Today at around 7.45 pm, we received a call for a fire... Two fire tenders were sent. The fire was huge so more fire tenders were called in. The firefighting operations are underway... 15-20 fire fighting vehicles are here... 70% of the fire has been controlled..."

For now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

