Jamalpur (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): A special police team arrived at the residence of Sonu and Monu in Jamalpur village, Mokama, to inspect their house and further investigate a firing incident involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his supporters.

The firing reportedly occurred between two gangs in the Mokama area under the Pachmala Police Station limits on Wednesday evening. Former MLA Anant Singh alleged that Sonu and Monu were involved in the incident, labeling them as "kidnappers and thieves."

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Kumar, whom the ex-MLA has allegedly identified as an accused, stated, "The (former) MLA came with his people yesterday. I was working on our farm. When I returned, I saw him hurling abuses here and opened fire. People surrounded him from all directions, so after that, he left from here. He is a mentally unstable man... He fired from his vehicle itself. This is a fight for the chair (position). I had already filed a complaint against him at Barahiya PS. He is levelling false allegations against me. This is a political conspiracy."

Family members of Sonu and Monu claim the incident was a targeted attack and have urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pramod Singh, father of Sonu and Monu and an advocate, described the event, saying, "They (Police team) had come here at 1-2 am in the night. A forensic team from Patna has also come. They are carrying out investigations. They have recovered a few empty bullet shells. This is a very unfortunate incident. We condemn this."

"I wasn't home, but my wife was here. She saw it all and told me about it. She said that the intent behind firing was to kill and the MLA himself resorted to aerial firing. The second round of firing was with an intent to kill. She escaped somehow with her grandson. He was asking his men to continue firing. The administration helped us; otherwise, there would have been a massacre here," he added.

Pramod Singh also claimed that around 60-70 people came to their house and urged authorities to uncover the truth behind the incident. He further stated, "The cases filed against me and my son are all gifts from him."

Urmila Sinha, mother of Sonu and Monu and the village head, recalled, "They told us that the (former) MLA had come here. I went to see him. I also had a child with me. Everyone started running away after the firing incident. I too came back..."

She alleged that the (former) MLA himself got down from the vehicle and fired bullets.

She further alleged, "25-30 people had come here... Action should be taken. What if my grandson had lost his life? They had come to kill my sons, but my sons weren't here. He had asked for my sons to come out. He also hurled abuses."

According to the initial police investigation, the clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over property and a loan amount. The situation escalated when Sonu and Monu allegedly seized a house belonging to Mahesh Singh. In support of Mahesh Singh, former MLA Anant Singh reached the location, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties, said ASP Rakesh Kumar.

