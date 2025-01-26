Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Former Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, who was conferred with the Padma Shri award, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the honour, adding that he has always sought to serve society.

The Former Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly said,"Padma Shri is a prestigious honour and I am deeply content, however, I believe no achievement is solely individual, but a result of blessings of the society, God, parents, teachers and nature and it reflects the culture and values of India... I thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister for this recognition...."

"From starting at the grassroots level to holding significant positions, I have always sought to serve... My studies have reinforced that ancient Indian thinkers like Kautilya, Panini and Charak pioneered economics, grammar and medicines respectively... Through my writings and speeches, I strive to encourage and preserve Indian philosophy, culture and traditions and I pledge to continue advancing the ideology of cultural nationalism..." Dikshit added.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various fields of activity, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and more.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on Republic Day every year and conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions usually held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March and April.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Of the awardees, 23 are women, and the list also includes 10 persons from the categories of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. (ANI)

