Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Four people of a family died after a car collided with a minibus near Mallassery in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Sunday morning, said the police.

The deceased were returning from Thiruvananthapuram when the accident took place. The minibus was carrying Ayyappa devotees from Telangana to Sabarimala. The incident happened around 4.15 am.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Wife Nikita Singhania From Haryana's Gurugram, Mother Nisha Singhania and Brother Anurag Singhania From Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

The deceased were identified as Mathew Eapen, his son Nikhil, Nikhil's wife Anu and Anu's father Biju.

Nikhil and Anu got married on November 30th and they were returning after their honeymoon in Malesia. Mathew Eapen and Biju went to pick them up from Thiruvananthapuram airport. (ANI)

Also Read | UK Joins Indo-Pacific Trade Bloc as First European Member.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)