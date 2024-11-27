Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai hosted a reception for a nine-member delegation from the Vatican led by Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad, Cardinal-elect, on Wednesday.

The governor also presented the delegation with copies of the Bhagavad Gita.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation.

"Today a special delegation from the Vatican visited the Raj Bhavan...I am very happy that the Pope sent two blessed presentations to me. One is Francis Assisi, who represents the attempt for world peace. Another is St. Mary. The holy father who sent me the presentations is an acceptance of our country's stand for peace," Pillai told ANI.

The Goa Governor also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working for the motive of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and said that he is an "embodiment of dharma."

"Our honourable Prime Minister is honestly working on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarva Dharma Samabhava. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for world peace...Our PM is an embodiment of 'dharma,'" he said.

Governor Pillai recalled Indian philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech and said that Dharma is the basis of India, further adding that the country will give more effort in keeping world peace.

"Dharma is the basis of Bharat, and Swami Vivekananda declared it in Chicago. India will contribute more to world peace," the Goa Governor said.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, also expressed joy over the meeting and said that this reception will create a spirit of friendship and communal harmony amongst the people in the state.

"I am extremely happy that our Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has hosted this reception in honour of the Vatican delegation...I am sure this reception will foster the spirit of friendship and communal harmony among all the citizens of Goa," he said. (ANI)

