Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' program at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district on Wednesday.

In the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

People presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened patiently and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

CM Yogi frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program. Earlier, on January 13, CM Yogi Adityanath held 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, where he addressed the grievances of the people who had come from different districts.

Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh visited the Gorakhnath Temple to celebrate the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. He extended his congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam."

The Chief Minister on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude to all the departments and organizations involved in the successful execution of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the revered akharas, Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organizations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments from both the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh." (ANI)

