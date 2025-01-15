New Delhi, January 15: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC MTS Result 2024 soon, as per reports. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the results will be available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exams can check their results and merit list using their registration number and password.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar. The computer-based exam (CBE) consisted of two sessions of 45 minutes each, with multiple-choice questions. Notably, negative marking (-1) was applied only in the second session. The provisional answer key was released on November 29, 2024, and objections were accepted until December 2, 2024. Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: Registrations Now Open at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Follow These Steps to Apply.

SSC MTS Results 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link SSC MTS Result 2024.

You will get the SSC MTS Result 2024 on the screen.

Download the SSC MTS Result 2024 PDF and take a print out for future reference.

Following the result declaration, the SSC will release the cut-off marks to determine qualification for the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST). The final merit list will be published after the PET/PST tests. Candidates who qualify in all stages will receive joining letters from the SSC. JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

For updates, candidates are advised to regularly check ssc.gov.in, as the result announcement is anticipated in January 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).